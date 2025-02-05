Foguth Wealth Management LLC. Buys New Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Foguth Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 34,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 404,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,117,000 after acquiring an additional 35,010 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,599,000. Finally, Dupree Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Dupree Financial Group LLC now owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter.

SPHQ stock opened at $69.66 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $56.32 and a twelve month high of $70.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.94. The company has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98.

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

