Foguth Wealth Management LLC. Makes New Investment in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Foguth Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 12.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 912,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,302,000 after purchasing an additional 102,970 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 7,059.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 70,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,640,000 after acquiring an additional 69,743 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 19,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Price Performance

ONEQ stock opened at $77.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.07. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a 12 month low of $59.98 and a 12 month high of $79.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 1.13.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Increases Dividend

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.168 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This is a boost from Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

(Free Report)

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONEQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.