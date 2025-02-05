Foguth Wealth Management LLC. Purchases 3,244 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Foguth Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 54.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Foguth Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,121.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,461,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $437,640,000 after buying an additional 4,322,688 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 2,753,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $270,139,000 after acquiring an additional 683,915 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,429,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $211,751,000 after acquiring an additional 353,468 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,958,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $171,007,000 after acquiring an additional 175,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,748,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $171,541,000 after purchasing an additional 354,610 shares in the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $88.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.10. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.89 and a fifty-two week high of $101.64. The firm has a market cap of $53.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.3123 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

