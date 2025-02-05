Foguth Wealth Management LLC. Sells 16,374 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August (BATS:DAUG)

Foguth Wealth Management LLC. decreased its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August (BATS:DAUG – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 180,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,374 shares during the quarter. FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August makes up 1.9% of Foguth Wealth Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Foguth Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August were worth $7,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August during the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August by 267.0% during the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August in the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Holistic Planning LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August Stock Performance

Shares of DAUG opened at $40.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $317.49 million, a PE ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.01 and its 200-day moving average is $39.22.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August (DAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

