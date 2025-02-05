Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $55.97 and last traded at $54.92, with a volume of 201584 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.07.

Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a market cap of $670.76 million, a PE ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.05 and its 200-day moving average is $55.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the third quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the third quarter valued at about $200,000.

Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF Company Profile

The Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Mid Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a US-listed mid-cap equity index that selects and weights constituents based on four factors: quality, value, momentum, and volatility. FLQM was launched on Apr 26, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

