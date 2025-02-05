FSM Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

FSM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 28.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,258 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 77.3% in the third quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 399 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $100.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $810.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.27 and its 200 day moving average is $83.48. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.85 and a twelve month high of $100.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Walmart had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The business had revenue of $169.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

WMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $86.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total value of $1,220,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 568,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,859,472.96. This trade represents a 2.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.44, for a total transaction of $2,663,098.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,814,805 shares in the company, valued at $348,825,769.20. The trade was a 0.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 137,177 shares of company stock worth $12,649,328. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

