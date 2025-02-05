FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June (BATS:DJUN) Shares Sold by Foguth Wealth Management LLC.

Foguth Wealth Management LLC. trimmed its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June (BATS:DJUN – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,856 shares during the period. Foguth Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June were worth $2,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June during the fourth quarter worth about $1,645,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 11,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,972 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June in the 3rd quarter worth about $198,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June by 8.3% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 15,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June Stock Performance

BATS:DJUN opened at $44.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $202.65 million, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.66.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June (DJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DJUN was launched on Jun 19, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

