Funding Circle (LON:FCH) Stock Price Down 15.6% – Here’s Why

Funding Circle Holdings plc (LON:FCH – Get Free Report) was down 15.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 88.36 ($1.10) and last traded at GBX 105.50 ($1.31). Approximately 12,841,548 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 810% from the average daily volume of 1,410,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 125 ($1.56).

Funding Circle Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £330.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.90 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.11, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 129.49 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 124.51.

Funding Circle Company Profile

Funding Circle (LSE: FCH) is a leading UK lending platform for SME borrowers. Established in the UK in 2010, and now the leading lending platform to SMEs, Funding Circle has extended more than £13.6bn in credit to c.103,000 businesses in the UK.

For SME borrowers, Funding Circle provides an unrivalled customer experience, delivered through its technology and data, coupled with a human touch.

