Fusion Family Wealth LLC Has $351,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Fusion Family Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SUSA. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 512,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,646,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 140.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 9,756 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 33.3% during the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 22,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SUSA opened at $124.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.16 and a 200-day moving average of $120.33. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52 week low of $102.16 and a 52 week high of $127.15.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

