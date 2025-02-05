Fusion Family Wealth LLC Sells 3,632 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Fusion Family Wealth LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 481,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,632 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $33,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Union Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA opened at $73.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $115.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.86.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

