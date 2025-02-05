FY2024 EPS Estimates for McEwen Mining Cut by Roth Capital

McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX – Free Report) (TSE:MUX) – Research analysts at Roth Capital lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of McEwen Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 30th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor now expects that the basic materials company will earn ($0.83) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.75). The consensus estimate for McEwen Mining’s current full-year earnings is ($0.72) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for McEwen Mining’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MUX. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on McEwen Mining from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of McEwen Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 30th. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of McEwen Mining from $12.75 to $12.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

Shares of McEwen Mining stock opened at $8.68 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.90. McEwen Mining has a 1 year low of $5.92 and a 1 year high of $12.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $459.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.42.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Get Free Report) (TSE:MUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $52.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.60 million. McEwen Mining had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 51.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in McEwen Mining by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 393,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,659,000 after purchasing an additional 157,300 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in McEwen Mining in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $788,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in McEwen Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $457,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in McEwen Mining by 2.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,163,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,125,000 after purchasing an additional 45,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 100.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 82,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 41,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.03% of the company’s stock.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

