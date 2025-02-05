FY2024 EPS Forecast for Fiera Capital Increased by Analyst

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Desjardins lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fiera Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, January 30th. Desjardins analyst G. Ho now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.07. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fiera Capital’s current full-year earnings is $1.09 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Fiera Capital’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C$0.06. Fiera Capital had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The firm had revenue of C$171.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$163.10 million.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FSZ. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$8.93.

Shares of TSE:FSZ opened at C$7.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$654.62 million, a PE ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.64. Fiera Capital has a 1 year low of C$6.63 and a 1 year high of C$10.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 259.56, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

In other Fiera Capital news, insider FIERA CAPITAL S.E.C. sold 10,467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.89, for a total transaction of C$93,028.60. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.216 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.58%. This is a positive change from Fiera Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 19th. Fiera Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 159.26%.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

