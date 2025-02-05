FY2026 EPS Estimates for Peabody Energy Boosted by B. Riley

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Peabody Energy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 30th. B. Riley analyst N. Giles now anticipates that the coal producer will post earnings of $6.56 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.20. The consensus estimate for Peabody Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.89 per share.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on BTU. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th.

Peabody Energy Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of BTU opened at $18.21 on Monday. Peabody Energy has a one year low of $17.10 and a one year high of $29.94. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.96.

Institutional Trading of Peabody Energy

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTU. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 74,829 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 4,394 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,023 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $272,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $768,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Peabody Energy by 163.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,363 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 9,523 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal, Seaborne Metallurgical, Powder River Basin, Other U.S.

