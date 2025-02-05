FY2027 Earnings Forecast for TSE:MDP Issued By Raymond James

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:MDP – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James cut their FY2027 earnings estimates for shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James analyst M. Freeman now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.88. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Medexus Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $0.16 per share.

Get Medexus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Ventum Cap Mkts raised Medexus Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Leede Financial raised Medexus Pharmaceuticals from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Alliance Global Partners upgraded Medexus Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Ventum Financial raised their price target on shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals from C$5.00 to C$6.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals from C$4.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.13.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

MDP stock opened at C$3.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$94.93 million, a P/E ratio of 77.40 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.50 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.81. Medexus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of C$1.47 and a 52-week high of C$5.56.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on the therapeutic areas comprising oncology, hematology, rheumatology, auto-immune diseases, allergy, and dermatology. Its primary products are IXINITY, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with hemophilia B; Rasuvo and Metoject, a formulation of methotrexate designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; Rupall, a prescription allergy medication; and Gleolan, an optical imaging agent indicated in patients with glioma as an adjunct for the visualization of malignant tissue during surgery.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Medexus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medexus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.