FY2027 Earnings Forecast for TSE:MDP Issued By Raymond James

Posted by on Feb 5th, 2025

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:MDPFree Report) – Analysts at Raymond James cut their FY2027 earnings estimates for shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James analyst M. Freeman now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.88. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Medexus Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $0.16 per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Ventum Cap Mkts raised Medexus Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Leede Financial raised Medexus Pharmaceuticals from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Alliance Global Partners upgraded Medexus Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Ventum Financial raised their price target on shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals from C$5.00 to C$6.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals from C$4.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Medexus Pharmaceuticals

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

MDP stock opened at C$3.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$94.93 million, a P/E ratio of 77.40 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.50 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.81. Medexus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of C$1.47 and a 52-week high of C$5.56.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on the therapeutic areas comprising oncology, hematology, rheumatology, auto-immune diseases, allergy, and dermatology. Its primary products are IXINITY, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with hemophilia B; Rasuvo and Metoject, a formulation of methotrexate designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; Rupall, a prescription allergy medication; and Gleolan, an optical imaging agent indicated in patients with glioma as an adjunct for the visualization of malignant tissue during surgery.

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for Medexus Pharmaceuticals (TSE:MDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Medexus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medexus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.