FY2029 Earnings Estimate for ATOS Issued By HC Wainwright

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2029 EPS estimates for Atossa Therapeutics in a research note issued on Thursday, January 30th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Atossa Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.22) per share.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ATOS. StockNews.com cut shares of Atossa Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Atossa Therapeutics from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th.

ATOS opened at $0.85 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.26. Atossa Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.24.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atossa Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Atossa Therapeutics by 254.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 30,037 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Atossa Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in Atossa Therapeutics by 101.2% during the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 49,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 24,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Atossa Therapeutics by 177.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 149,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 95,643 shares during the last quarter. 12.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in oncology for women breast cancer and other conditions in the United States. The company's lead drug candidate is oral (Z)-endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer.

