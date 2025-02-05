Gartner (NYSE:IT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.23 EPS

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The information technology services provider reported $5.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $2.23, Zacks reports. Gartner had a return on equity of 118.27% and a net margin of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.04 EPS. Gartner’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Gartner updated its FY 2025 guidance to 11.450- EPS.

Gartner Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:IT opened at $546.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $42.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.34. Gartner has a twelve month low of $411.15 and a twelve month high of $584.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $508.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $505.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upgraded shares of Gartner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Gartner from $565.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Gartner from $529.00 to $531.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Gartner from $470.00 to $460.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $550.75.

Insider Activity

In other Gartner news, EVP William James Wartinbee III sold 189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.54, for a total value of $98,949.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,311 shares in the company, valued at $3,827,600.94. This trade represents a 2.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James C. Smith sold 17,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $547.09, for a total value of $9,592,128.97. Following the sale, the director now owns 532,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,212,724.46. This represents a 3.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,583 shares of company stock worth $13,884,374 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Further Reading

