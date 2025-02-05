GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Stock Price Up 17.5% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) shot up 17.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.92 and last traded at $25.51. 1,329,768 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 1,929,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.71.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GDS. Citizens Jmp upgraded GDS to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of GDS in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of GDS in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GDS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.08 and a 200 day moving average of $19.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 0.12.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of GDS by 7,553.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 610,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,461,000 after purchasing an additional 602,840 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in GDS during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,212,000. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in GDS during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,993,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in GDS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $544,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of GDS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,001,000. 33.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

