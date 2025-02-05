GDS Wealth Management Acquires New Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

GDS Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 10,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 23,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $91.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.59. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $76.49 and a 12 month high of $96.00.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

