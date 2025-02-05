GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) Shares Purchased by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 176.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,957 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,063 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $56,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in GE Vernova during the 3rd quarter worth $2,507,296,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 35,238.2% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,435,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,729 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 83.1% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,560,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,901 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 2.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,047,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,131,677,000 after purchasing an additional 584,208 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 34.1% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,812,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,073,000 after purchasing an additional 460,834 shares during the period.

Several analysts have issued reports on GEV shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $403.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $420.00 to $487.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.94.

NYSE GEV opened at $356.62 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $355.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.46. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $447.50. The company has a market capitalization of $98.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.14.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is 17.99%.

GE Vernova declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

