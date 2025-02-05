Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 313,600 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the December 31st total of 295,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,136.0 days.
Geberit Stock Performance
Shares of Geberit stock opened at $555.00 on Wednesday. Geberit has a one year low of $503.56 and a one year high of $650.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $566.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $598.79.
Geberit Company Profile
