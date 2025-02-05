Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 313,600 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the December 31st total of 295,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,136.0 days.

Geberit Stock Performance

Shares of Geberit stock opened at $555.00 on Wednesday. Geberit has a one year low of $503.56 and a one year high of $650.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $566.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $598.79.

Geberit Company Profile

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation technology and flushing systems for toilets, including cisterns and fittings; and piping systems consisting of building drainage and supply systems, as well as piping technology for use in buildings for drinking water, heating, gas, and other media.

