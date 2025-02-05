General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Bought by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 38.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,089,633 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,140,569 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in General Motors were worth $217,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,580,000. Czech National Bank increased its stake in General Motors by 5.3% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 228,954 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,266,000 after purchasing an additional 11,533 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 19.5% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 38,618 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 6,292 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 182,130 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $8,167,000 after buying an additional 15,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 15,528 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $48.64 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.98. General Motors has a 1 year low of $37.60 and a 1 year high of $61.24.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.17. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 3.21%. As a group, research analysts predict that General Motors will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 8,919 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $535,229.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,865.13. The trade was a 51.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.66 per share, for a total transaction of $607,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,751.24. The trade was a 700.12 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush increased their price target on General Motors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on General Motors from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of General Motors from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.28.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

