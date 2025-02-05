General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Y.D. More Investments Ltd

Y.D. More Investments Ltd lowered its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,240 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GM. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in General Motors by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,164 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 11,382 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 12.1% during the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,629,573 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $73,070,000 after purchasing an additional 175,860 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in General Motors by 121.5% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 47,169 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 25,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 115.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 178,443 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $8,001,000 after buying an additional 95,484 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on General Motors from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of General Motors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wedbush lifted their target price on General Motors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. HSBC lowered General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

In other General Motors news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 8,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $535,229.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,865.13. The trade was a 51.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.66 per share, for a total transaction of $607,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,714 shares in the company, valued at $694,751.24. The trade was a 700.12 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE GM opened at $48.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.94. The stock has a market cap of $48.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.40. General Motors has a twelve month low of $37.60 and a twelve month high of $61.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.13.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.17. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 3.21%. Equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.80%.

About General Motors

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.