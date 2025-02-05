Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) Issues Earnings Results

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Geospace Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.85% and a positive return on equity of 7.65%.

Shares of NASDAQ GEOS traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.94. 88,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,453. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.33. Geospace Technologies has a 1-year low of $8.09 and a 1-year high of $17.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.56 and a beta of 0.57.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Geospace Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th.

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

