Gerard O’Donovan Purchases 650,000 Shares of Sun Silver Ltd (ASX:SS1) Stock

Sun Silver Ltd (ASX:SS1 – Get Free Report) insider Gerard O’Donovan bought 650,000 shares of Sun Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.69 ($0.43) per share, with a total value of A$445,250.00 ($276,552.80).

Sun Silver Price Performance

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.