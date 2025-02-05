German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) Releases Earnings Results

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09, Zacks reports. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 12.04%.

German American Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GABC opened at $41.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.64. German American Bancorp has a twelve month low of $30.66 and a twelve month high of $47.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

German American Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from German American Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GABC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on German American Bancorp from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stephens started coverage on shares of German American Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Hovde Group raised shares of German American Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of German American Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, German American Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.40.

About German American Bancorp

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

