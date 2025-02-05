German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) Releases Earnings Results

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09, Zacks reports. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 12.04%.
German American Bancorp Stock Performance
NASDAQ:GABC opened at $41.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.64. German American Bancorp has a twelve month low of $30.66 and a twelve month high of $47.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
German American Bancorp Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from German American Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.30%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About German American Bancorp
German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.
