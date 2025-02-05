Global Energy Metals (CVE:GEMC) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Global Energy Metals Co. (CVE:GEMC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 15000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Global Energy Metals Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.02.

Global Energy Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Global Energy Metals Corporation engages in the exploration for resource properties in Canada, Australia, and the United States. It explores for cobalt, copper, nickel, gold, silver, and base metal deposits. The company holds interests in the Werner Lake property located in Kenora, Ontario; the Millennium and Mount Isa projects situated in Mount Isa, Queensland; and the Lovelock Mine and Treasure Box projects in Churchill County, Nevada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global Energy Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Energy Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.