GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Increases Holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Free Report) by 255.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,067 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 213.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 9,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors increased its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 9,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BUG stock opened at $34.71 on Wednesday. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $26.03 and a 52-week high of $34.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $870.18 million, a PE ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.54.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Announces Dividend

About Global X Cybersecurity ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a $0.0305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

(Free Report)

The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.