Green Energy Stocks To Watch Today – February 05th

Darling Ingredients, Nuvve, Richardson Electronics, Mercer International, NWTN, Nuvve, and NWTN are the seven Green Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Green energy stocks refer to stocks of companies that are involved in the production, distribution, or support of renewable or environmentally friendly energy sources such as solar, wind, hydroelectric, and biomass. Investors interested in sustainable and environmentally conscious investment options may choose to invest in green energy stocks to support the transition towards a cleaner energy future. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Green Energy stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Darling Ingredients (DAR)

Darling Ingredients Inc. develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Darling Ingredients stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.92. The stock had a trading volume of 786,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,972,619. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.46. Darling Ingredients has a 1-year low of $32.55 and a 1-year high of $48.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.21.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DAR

Nuvve (NVVE)

Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, provides commercial vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Denmark. The company offers Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, which enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services, as well as allows EV owners to meet the energy demands of individual vehicles and entire fleets.

NASDAQ:NVVE traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.86. The stock had a trading volume of 599,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,077. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.17. Nuvve has a twelve month low of $2.22 and a twelve month high of $17.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVVE

Richardson Electronics (RELL)

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tube, and related consumables worldwide. The Power and Microwave Technologies segment manufactures electron tubes and radio frequency (RF), microwave and power components used in semiconductor manufacturing equipment, RF, and wireless and industrial power applications, as well as various applications including broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology.

Shares of Richardson Electronics stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,015. The firm has a market cap of $191.36 million, a PE ratio of 443.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.93. Richardson Electronics has a 52 week low of $8.08 and a 52 week high of $15.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.01.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RELL

Mercer International (MERC)

Mercer International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) and northern bleached hardwood kraft (NBHK) pulp worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Solid Wood. It manufactures, sells, and distributes pulp, electricity, and chemicals through pulp mills.

Shares of MERC stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $6.69. 35,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,160. The stock has a market cap of $447.36 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.29. Mercer International has a 12 month low of $5.33 and a 12 month high of $11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.47 and a 200 day moving average of $6.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MERC

NWTN (NWTN)

NWTN Inc. operates as a smart passenger vehicle company, provides passenger-centric mobility and green energy solutions in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Mainland China. The company develops electric vehicles, including Supersport coupe; and smart passenger vehicles, such as MUSE and ADA.

Shares of NWTN stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $0.67. The company had a trading volume of 4,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,848. NWTN has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $8.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.91.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NWTN

Nuvve (NVVEW)

Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, provides commercial vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Denmark. The company offers Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, which enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services, as well as allows EV owners to meet the energy demands of individual vehicles and entire fleets.

NASDAQ NVVEW traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.03. 81,291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,965. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.02. Nuvve has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.12.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVVEW

NWTN (NWTNW)

NWTN Inc. operates as a smart passenger vehicle company, provides passenger-centric mobility and green energy solutions in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Mainland China. The company develops electric vehicles, including Supersport coupe; and smart passenger vehicles, such as MUSE and ADA.

Shares of NWTN stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.02. 1,605 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,673. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.04. NWTN has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.21.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NWTNW

See Also