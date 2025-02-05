Greenleaf Trust Has $684,000 Stock Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 738.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 332 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Veritas upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Evercore ISI raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway from $130.67 to $126.29 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.19.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

NYSE CNI opened at $101.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.66. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $98.69 and a 52-week high of $134.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.63. The stock has a market cap of $64.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.91.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 26.09%. Analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6159 per share. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.05%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

