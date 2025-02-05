Greenleaf Trust Has $749,000 Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at approximately $281,206,000. Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at approximately $189,296,000. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.8% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 27,841,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,414,074,000 after purchasing an additional 749,099 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 419.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 562,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,551,000 after purchasing an additional 453,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,501,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $789,452,000 after buying an additional 416,338 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delta Air Lines Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $69.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.63 and a 200-day moving average of $54.24. The stock has a market cap of $44.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.36. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.29 and a 52-week high of $69.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.20 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 30.43%. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DAL. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.22.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In related news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 6,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total value of $447,271.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,455.04. The trade was a 40.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 91,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total value of $6,405,943.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,721,357.15. This trade represents a 17.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,423 shares of company stock valued at $8,712,931 over the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

