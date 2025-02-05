Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Buys 21,240 Shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Free Report) by 31.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 88,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,240 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in OptimizeRx were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OPRX. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 615,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,751,000 after purchasing an additional 119,306 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in OptimizeRx by 12.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 324,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after buying an additional 35,957 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in OptimizeRx by 42.9% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 242,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 72,672 shares during the last quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC increased its stake in OptimizeRx by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 214,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 76,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in OptimizeRx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $810,000. 76.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OPRX opened at $5.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.60. OptimizeRx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.78 and a fifty-two week high of $16.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

OPRX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Thursday, November 14th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on OptimizeRx from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on OptimizeRx from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.06.

In related news, CEO William J. Febbo purchased 20,000 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.01 per share, with a total value of $100,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 601,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,012,277.53. This represents a 3.44 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, enables care-focused engagement between life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients at critical junctures throughout the patient care journey. It offers various tech-enabled marketing solutions through its Artificial Intelligence-generated Dynamic Audience and Activation Platform, which enables customers to execute traditional marketing campaigns on its proprietary digital point-of-care network, as well as dynamic marketing campaigns that optimize audiences in real time to increase the value of treatment information for healthcare professionals and patients in response to clinical care events.

