Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Free Report) by 89.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,615 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the third quarter worth about $103,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the third quarter worth about $183,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the second quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 2,373.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 10,679 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF stock opened at $25.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.07. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $20.03 and a 52 week high of $25.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.85.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.4752 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

