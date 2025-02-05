Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Decreases Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 828 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SWK. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Mizuho raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.25.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $86.83 on Wednesday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.70 and a fifty-two week high of $110.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.58.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

