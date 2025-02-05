Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Has $546,000 Stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lowered its position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 952 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 51.1% in the third quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 108.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 801 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

WRB opened at $60.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52-week low of $50.73 and a 52-week high of $65.49. The firm has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.81 and its 200-day moving average is $58.59.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.18. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.83%. Sell-side analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WRB has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on W. R. Berkley from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on W. R. Berkley from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.36.

W. R. Berkley Profile

(Free Report)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

