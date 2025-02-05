Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Has $774,000 Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Colony Family Offices LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $298.57 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $242.74 and a twelve month high of $302.95. The stock has a market cap of $447.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $296.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.40.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.