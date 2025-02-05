Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ Reduces Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ decreased its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 65.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 238.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 44 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PH opened at $690.21 on Wednesday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $492.71 and a 12 month high of $718.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $88.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $666.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $631.59.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $6.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.23 by $0.30. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 27.34%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 26.99%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $775.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $710.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $665.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $695.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $788.00 to $842.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $725.06.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

