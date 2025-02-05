Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ Takes $452,000 Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ bought a new position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,050 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 65.3% in the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 119 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 76.7% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 129 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 128.3% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $237.25 on Wednesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.84 and a 52 week high of $248.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $226.18 and its 200-day moving average is $214.14. The company has a market capitalization of $275.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.56.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 18.09%. Equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is 36.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on TMUS. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. KeyCorp lowered shares of T-Mobile US from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $252.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.26.

View Our Latest Report on TMUS

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Letitia A. Long sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total transaction of $254,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,295.24. The trade was a 16.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.19, for a total value of $247,190.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,140.99. This represents a 16.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,200 shares of company stock valued at $8,063,303 over the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About T-Mobile US

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.