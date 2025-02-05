GSK (NYSE:GSK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.15, Zacks reports. GSK had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 50.62%. GSK updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.090-2.130 EPS.

GSK Stock Performance

Shares of GSK stock traded up $2.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.40. The stock had a trading volume of 4,247,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,256,092. GSK has a one year low of $31.72 and a one year high of $45.92. The firm has a market cap of $77.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Get GSK alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $39.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Guggenheim lowered shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of GSK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.25.

GSK Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.