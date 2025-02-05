Guidance Capital Inc. Decreases Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Guidance Capital Inc. reduced its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 702 shares during the period. Guidance Capital Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 1,229.6% in the fourth quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NEE. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.85.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 4,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $302,808.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,193,401.44. This trade represents a 20.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $69.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.95 and a 12-month high of $86.10. The company has a market cap of $143.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.14.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 11.85%. Research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.