Guidance Capital Inc. Invests $873,000 in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Guidance Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 2,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Hubbell by 231.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 62,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,213,000 after purchasing an additional 43,671 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Hubbell by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Hubbell by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,462,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Hubbell in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $535.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Hubbell from $402.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Hubbell from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $454.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Hubbell from $455.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hubbell has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $471.50.

HUBB opened at $401.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $437.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $422.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52 week low of $342.85 and a 52 week high of $481.35.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.08. Hubbell had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 13.33%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.04%.

In other Hubbell news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 1,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.20, for a total transaction of $533,332.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,553.40. The trade was a 27.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

