Guidance Capital Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Guidance Capital Inc. lessened its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,523 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. T-Mobile US makes up approximately 0.6% of Guidance Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Guidance Capital Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 13.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,893,770 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,660,758,000 after buying an additional 1,522,394 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 38.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,165,153 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $653,160,000 after purchasing an additional 876,182 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,524,529 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,203,642,000 after purchasing an additional 602,786 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 9.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,553,703 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,448,426,000 after purchasing an additional 590,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,473,540 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $324,960,000 after buying an additional 397,345 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Letitia A. Long sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total value of $254,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,295.24. The trade was a 16.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andre Almeida bought 3,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $235.72 per share, with a total value of $897,621.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $897,621.76. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 34,200 shares of company stock valued at $8,063,303 over the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

TMUS opened at $237.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $226.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.14. The company has a market cap of $275.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.84 and a 52-week high of $248.15.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 18.09%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 36.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on TMUS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BNP Paribas raised T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.26.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Read More

