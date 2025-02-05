Guidance Capital Inc. Sells 21,130 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Guidance Capital Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 59.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,130 shares during the quarter. Guidance Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 84,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 22,986 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 53,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 108.4% during the 4th quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 15,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 7,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 18,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $39.13 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $33.94 and a 12 month high of $42.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.92 and a 200-day moving average of $39.17. The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

