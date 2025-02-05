H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Sets New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Shares of H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $60.73 and last traded at $61.45, with a volume of 38676 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $61.30.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of H.B. Fuller from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Vertical Research cut shares of H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of H.B. Fuller from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on H.B. Fuller from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, H.B. Fuller presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.60.

The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.81.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $923.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $916.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that H.B. Fuller will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.2225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.53%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. S&CO Inc. increased its position in H.B. Fuller by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 267,192 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,209,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in H.B. Fuller by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,258,752 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $99,939,000 after acquiring an additional 18,734 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 79.8% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 730,058 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,952,000 after buying an additional 324,056 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in H.B. Fuller by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 13,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 554,947 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,448,000 after purchasing an additional 81,558 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

