Haemonetics FY2025 EPS Estimate Decreased by Zacks Research

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Haemonetics in a report issued on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $4.58 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.59. The consensus estimate for Haemonetics’ current full-year earnings is $4.59 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Haemonetics’ Q3 2026 earnings at $1.31 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.17 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.91 EPS.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $345.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.57 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 9.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share.

HAE has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Haemonetics in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Raymond James raised Haemonetics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.78.

Haemonetics stock opened at $69.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.93. Haemonetics has a 1 year low of $65.73 and a 1 year high of $97.97.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAE. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Haemonetics in the second quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Haemonetics by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,095 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Haemonetics by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 20,154 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC lifted its position in Haemonetics by 2.2% in the third quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 47,182 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

