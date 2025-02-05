Hager Investment Management Services LLC Acquires New Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 23,433 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Transcendent Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 950.0% in the 3rd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,110.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $59.10 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.80. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.98 and a 1 year high of $69.26. The company has a market capitalization of $80.53 billion, a PE ratio of 55.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 43.20%. On average, equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.88.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 4,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $286,304.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,078,337.92. This represents a 2.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

