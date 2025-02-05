Hager Investment Management Services LLC Acquires New Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 462 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $601.00 to $609.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $629.32.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of UNH stock opened at $545.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $535.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $565.09. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $436.38 and a fifty-two week high of $630.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $501.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.61.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $100.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.60 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $511.57 per share, for a total transaction of $511,570.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,302,065. This trade represents a 28.57 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.