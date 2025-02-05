Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS.A) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (TSE:HPS.A – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$90.00 and last traded at C$99.91, with a volume of 21949 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$104.46.

Separately, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Hammond Power Solutions from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$936.83 million, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$123.99 and a 200 day moving average of C$125.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76.

Hammond Power Solutions Inc is engaged in designing and manufacturing of custom electrical magnetics, cast resin, custom liquid filled distribution and power transformers and standard electrical transformers, serving the electrical and electronic industries. The company has manufacturing plants in Canada, the United States, Mexico and India.

