Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.28), Zacks reports. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 11.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS.

Harley-Davidson Stock Down 2.2 %

HOG traded down $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.24. 3,343,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,167,735. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.69. Harley-Davidson has a twelve month low of $25.25 and a twelve month high of $44.16.

Harley-Davidson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th were paid a $0.1725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HOG. StockNews.com raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their price target on Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered Harley-Davidson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.14.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

