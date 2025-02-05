Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.28), Zacks reports. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 11.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS.
Harley-Davidson Stock Down 2.2 %
HOG traded down $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.24. 3,343,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,167,735. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.69. Harley-Davidson has a twelve month low of $25.25 and a twelve month high of $44.16.
Harley-Davidson Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th were paid a $0.1725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.54%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Harley-Davidson
Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Harley-Davidson
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Trade War Bargain Stocks: Top 3 Picks Too Good to Pass Up
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Alphabet Stock Dip: A Prime AI-Powered Buying Opportunity
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Costco: A Retail Powerhouse Defying Economic Challenges
Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.