HC Wainwright Has Positive Forecast for BTAI FY2024 Earnings

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note issued on Thursday, January 30th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.48) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($2.03). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for BioXcel Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.53) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BioXcel Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.60) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $0.25 target price (down previously from $7.00) on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

NASDAQ:BTAI opened at $0.29 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.57. BioXcel Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $4.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of -0.01.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics stock. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of BioXcel Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 30.68% of the company’s stock.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices.

