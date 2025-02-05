HC Wainwright Raises Earnings Estimates for Galiano Gold

Galiano Gold Inc. (TSE:GAU – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Galiano Gold in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 29th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now forecasts that the company will earn $0.58 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.55.

Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.06. Galiano Gold had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 10.14%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Eight Capital set a C$3.50 price target on Galiano Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Galiano Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$2.50 to C$1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

Galiano Gold Stock Up 1.8 %

Galiano Gold stock opened at C$1.68 on Monday. Galiano Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$1.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.00. The stock has a market cap of C$431.63 million, a PE ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.59, a quick ratio of 15.77 and a current ratio of 2.31.

About Galiano Gold

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of gold properties in Canada. Its flagship asset is the Asanko Gold Mine that covers an area of approximately 21,000 hectares located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020.

